Nancy ‘Ethel’ J. Gilpatrick Barden (1952-2019)

STRONG - Nancy "Ethel" J. Gilpatrick Barden, 67, of Strong, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1952, in Dover, NH, the daughter of Beatrice and Leon Gilpatrick. Nancy loved her life partner Frank St. John. The two enjoyed traveling together. She was a long time employee at Walmart.

Nancy is survived by; her partner, Frank St. John; her children, Craig and Taren Bate of Phillips, Chris and Colleen Bate of New Portland, Charity and Justin Gordon of Farmington, Melisa and Darrick Bryant of Temple; nine grandchildren, Hunter, Haley, Miranda, Dawson, Cayden, Tarek, Shaylea, Alexis, and Joanna; one great grandson, Jase; and her dog, Tiny. She was predeceased by her mother and father, and her grandson, Colby Bate.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St, in West Farmington. Please bring a dish to share along with your favorite memory.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.