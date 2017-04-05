Nancy Grace Coates (1947-2017)

WILTON – Nancy Grace Coates, 69, of Wilton, died April 1, 2017, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Elise and Alan Paradis.

She was born May 10, 1947, in Waterbury, Conn., a daughter of Earle D. and Grace (Langill) Cooper. She was a graduate of the Waterbury School of Nursing and Charter Oak College, New Britain, Conn.

On Aug. 16, 1975, she married James “Jim” Bradley Coates. In addition to being a homemaker, she was a registered nurse for 48 years.

She was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by a son, Douglas Edward Coates of MA.; a daughter, Elise E Paradis and Son In Law, Alan G. Paradis of Wilton, Me.; a brother, Douglas Earle Cooper of MA, three sisters: June C. Gartland of Gouldsboro, PA.; Harriet L. Doehr of Meriden, Ct. and Jeannette E. Cooper of Naugutuck, Ct. and two grandchildren: Aurora and Samantha.

Her family invites you to honor her lifetime by sharing condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd.(Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington) Saturday April 8 from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Beacon Hospice Chaplain John Bilowith will serve as celebrant. Memorial services will be held at a later date and time to be announced at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral home in West Warwick, RI, followed by the a family committal service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in RI.