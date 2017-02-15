Nancy L. Holt (1951-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Nancy L. Holt, 65, passed away on Feb. 8, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 7, 1951, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Carlton Russell and Eleanor Mae (Hilton) Holt. She attended the schools of Canaan and Skowhegan and worked for many years a Norwock Shoe.

She was a kind-hearted woman who loved her family, volunteering at the Skill’s monthly dances, working on vehicles, fishing and also very much loved her job at the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, where she worked for 31 years as a transportation specialist.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gold and fiancé David Gardiner of Skowhegan; sister, Barbara Hewitt of Portland; two step sons, Stephen Phillips and wife Stephanie of South Carolina, Walter Powell of Madison; two grandsons, Evan Gold of Presque Isle, Jerrin Gold of Florida; granddaughter, Madison Gold of Florida; niece, Jean Baril and husband Dan of Lisbon; three nephews, Kenny Holt and wife Paula of Skowhegan, Larry Holt and wife Dawn of Skowhegan, and George Chesley of Norridgewock.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carlton and Eleanor Holt; brother, Carlton Holt, Jr; sister, Gloria Chesley; great nephew, Timothy Wood; and dear friend, Joanne Powell.

She will be forever missed and loved by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Nancy’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.