Nancy Lea (Morrell) Akers (1946-2019)

WATERVILLE - Nancy Lea (Morrell) Akers, 72, passed away May 25, 2019 at her home in Waterville.

She was born June 16, 1946 in Waterville, the daughter of Richard Morrell Sr. and Alice Marie (Jenness) Morrell.

She was educated in the schools of Winslow and on August 1, 1964, she married David J. Akers, Sr. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, David J. Akers, Sr. of Waterville; 2 daughters, Alice Fletcher and husband John of China, Melissa Fletcher and husband Mark of Albion; son, David J. Akers, Jr. and wife Rachel of Albion; 3 sisters, Elaine Salley, Betty Wing and husband Ernest, Judy Howard and husband Gerald; brother, Wayne Morrell; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Bruce Edward Akers; 2 sisters, Diane Pooler, Donna Batey; 2 brothers, John and Bruce Morrell.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Nancy’s memory to the American Lung Association, 122 State Street, Augusta, ME 04330-8659.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.