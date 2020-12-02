Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip (1926-2020)

Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip of Hudson, MA, died peacefully in her home of 62 years on Tuesday November 17, 2020. She was 94 years old. Nancy was descended of Marlborough’s earliest Irish Catholic citizens and was born at Marlborough Hospital on August 17,1926 to Philip J. and Bernice E. (Dalton) Burke. She attended local schools and graduated from Marlborough High School with the class of 1944. Nancy graduated from the Waltham Hospital School of Nursing in 1946 as a Registered Nurse. She worked in District (now called community) Nursing in Boston’s South End where she did, among other tasks, delivering babies at home. Nancy later worked at Marlborough Hospital, again did District Nursing during the polio epidemic, took care of private duty patients, and Industrial Nursing at Victory Plastics in Hudson.

In 1958, Nancy married the love of her life, Robert J. Hanslip and they began their life together in Hudson. She travelled frequently with Bob on business trips and spent a lot of time at The Farm in Wilton, ME. Their only son, Joseph R. Hanslip, was born in 1961.

Nancy was active in her communities, both in Marlborough and later Hudson. She volunteered her time and talents with the American Heart Association, the Arthritis Foundation, the Red Cross, and the Marlborough Hospital for 54 years. Nancy served as a Trustee of the Marlborough Hospital for more than 30 years.

She was a member of the Ace of Clubs, an organization founded by Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy as an alternative to the Junior League which, for many years, did not accept Catholics as members. Nancy was a member of the Hudson, Marlborough and Wilton, ME, Historical Societies. She was a 40 year member of the 100 Club of Massachusetts and was one of the first women admitted to membership. She had been a member of the Marlborough Country Club for many years and enjoyed playing in their women’s league. Nancy enjoyed going to various country fairs and also horse shows.

With her husband Bob, Nancy travelled throughout the United States as well as several countries in Europe. She enjoyed frequent visits to Ogunquit, ME, time spent at The Farm and at family cottages at both Fort Meadow and Lake Boon. They wintered in Madeira Beach, Florida for more than 40 years.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, both parents, and her sister Phillis Burke White. She was also predeceased by her beloved nephews, Burke P. White and John S. White. Nancy is survived by her son, Joe of Sanford, ME, her nephews David J. White (Eleanor) of Dayton, OH, and Neal T. White of Westborough. Nancy is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews, 8 great grand nieces and nephews, and 4 great great grand nieces and nephews. One of the great joys of Nancy’s life was spending time with her family, especially when she and Bob hosted Burke-Dalton reunions at their home in Hudson.

Nancy’s Catholic faith was of tremendous importance to her and she was a member of Saint Michael’s Church. She never preached or judged, she just quietly lived her faith, adhering to the admonition of St. Francis of Assissi to ‘preach the gospel at all times, when necessary use words”.

Due to Covid and Nancy’s concerns about people travelling and being together, she was interred last week with a private committal service at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. A Mass and reception will be held at a later date. Short and Rowe Funeral Home of Marlborough was in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, it was Nancy’s request that donations in her memory be made to the UMass/Cellucci ALS Fund, c/o Julie Bowditch, 333 South Street Street, 4th Floor, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or online at www.umassals.com. Online there is a space to indicate a memorial contribution and if donating by check, please write Nancy’s name in the memo line on the check.