Nancy Turk (1942-2020)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Nancy Lee (Fulton) Turk passed away at her home on Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1942, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Leeland and Pauline (Bowler) Fulton. She was the oldest of four children, with three younger brothers. Her childhood years were spent at various naval bases around the country, until her father retired from the Navy and they moved back to Portland.

There she met William Turk, and on April 18, 1959, they married. They lived in Loma Linda, Calif. for several years, before making their home in Norridgewock, Maine, where they raised their six children.

Her family was her life. She was a loving and giving wife and mother, a talented homemaker and seamstress, and an amazing cook. She loved traveling to visit her children, grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren. She did her best to attend every life event for every one of them, and couldn't wait to snuggle those babies.

Nancy was a faithful member of the Norridgewock Seventh-day Adventist church. She spent untold hours volunteering at the church and the school, lending her beautiful voice to the choir, driving on field trips, and helping out at potlucks. She had the most wonderful hugs. We will love her and miss her forever.

She is survived by her husband William; sons Mark and wife Emily, Paul and wife Tammy, Jonathan and wife Lisa, Peter and wife Sara; daughters Ruth and husband Owen, Debbie and husband Joshua; grandchildren Matthew, Laeci, Makayla, Kaeli, Kassi, William, Katie, Derik, Calle, Evan, Juliet, Ephraim and Sandy, and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Wayne and wife Deena, and Stan and wife Robin, sister-in-law Kathy and husband Carson, brother-in-law Ron and wife Marylou, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother Steven.

Services will be held in the spring at a date to be decided. Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.