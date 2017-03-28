Nancy Turner Clemens (1944-2017)

CHESTERVILLE – Nancy Turner Clemens, 72, of Chesterville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.

She was born in Chesterville, July 28, 1944, a daughter of Andrew and Thelma (Colburn) Turner and graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1962. On June 1, 1962, she married Harland Clemens.

Nancy worked at Forster Manufacturing, Inc., G. H. Bass and Co., and Farmington Shoe for many years. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, fishing on Moosehead Lake, and brook fishing. She also loved to play Phase 10 and spending time with her family. The holidays will not be the same without her famous yeast rolls.

She is survived by her husband, Harland; daughters, Andrea Mooar and her husband, Robert and Angela Heath; grandchildren, Pamela and Thomas Heath, Brad, Ingrid, Ryan, Jason, and Garrett Mooar, Julie, Virgil, Trista, and Brooke Tracy; a brother, Malcolm Turner and his wife, Marilyn; her beloved dog, Sadie.

She was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Currier; brothers, Melvin, William, Durwood, and Jack Turner; and a great-great grandson, Wyatt Hall.

Condolences and tributes and a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Friday at 1 p. m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with Rev. Ira Hall, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Following services, all are invited to a reception at the Chesterville Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road, Chesterville. Interment will be later in the spring at Webster Cemetery, Farmington.