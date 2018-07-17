Nancy V. Gould Warren Gauthier (1939-20180

OAKLAND - After years of courageously battling Alzheimer’s Disease, on July 12, 2018, Nancy Gould Warren Gauthier died, surrounded by her loving family, children and grandchildren, and her husband of seven years, Leo Gauthier.

Nancy was born Nov. 28, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Virginia Gould. She was raised in Oakland along with her four sisters, on the Rice’s Rips Road. Following her 1959 graduation from Williams High, she married her high school sweetheart, John (Jake) Warren, on April 3, 1960. John enlisted in the US Navy, and Nancy happily moved with him to many locations: Bermuda, Florida, California, Hawaii, Virginia, and Maryland. Together, they raised three children.

After Jake’s retirement from the Navy, Jake and Nancy Warren settled back in Oakland (where they always considered home). Nancy embraced her job as a “cleaning lady” at the Oakland Town Office. She had such fond memories of her years working at the Town Office with a staff of very special, lifelong friends. Nancy loved to spend her time knitting special projects, spending time with her sisters, attending special family gatherings, and going out to eat. She and Jake shared many wonderful years working and raising their children as residents of Oakland, until his untimely death in 2006 at the age of 66.

Nancy and Jake were the very proud parents of their children: Jeff, Donna and Jody. Nancy is survived by the families of her three children: Jeff and Susie Warren of Oakland, Donna May of Findlay, Ohio, and Jody Warren and Arlene Jones of Oakland. Nancy was also blessed to be a Grammy to six wonderful grandchildren, whom she adored: Quinn and Emily Warren, Whitney and Daniel May, Davis Warren, and Samantha Briggs. Nancy also loved her five great grandchildren: Hunter and Emyrson Savage, and Warren, Ezekeil and Gretchen May. She also enjoyed and loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews.

As mentioned, one of Nancy’s favorite activities was spending time with her sisters who were so very special to her. She is survived by her three sisters: Catherine (Kay) and her husband, Bob Furbush of Oakland, Connie Abbott of Naples, Florida and Skowhegan, and Charlotte Hughes of Oakland.

Nancy was very proud to be recognized as Oakland’s Volunteer of the Year, in 2002. Some of her selfless time recognized was the many hours she donated to the families of Oakland; whether it be the annual Easter egg hunt, Oakland-fest, football spaghetti dinners, or being always ready for any athletic team with her cookies she was so well known for.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jake Warren, and her sister, Sally Adams of Sarasota, Florida.

In 2011, Nancy married her current husband, Leo Gauthier. They enjoyed a few happy years together and then, Nancy was blessed to have Leo’s constant support and love throughout the very difficult years when Nancy struggled with the disease that ultimately took her life, Alzheimer’s Disease.

At the end of Nancy’s struggle, she resided at Bedside Manor where she received incredible care. The entire family appreciates the dignity and respect and end of life care she was always given by the wonderful staff at Bedside Manor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to the organization which was dear to Nancy, the Oakland Lions’ Club, in Nancy’s memory.

Cremation arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church Street, Oakland, Maine. A graveside service will follow at Lewis Cemetery off of the Cottle Road in Oakland at 1:30 p.m.