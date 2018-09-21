Natalie Annie Carlton (1931-2018)

FARMINGTON - Natalie Annie Carlton, “Nat”, 87, of Wilton, died peacefully just before noontime on Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018.

She was born on March 1, 1931, in Dallas Plantation, one of nine children to Richard and Ida (Oakes) Steward. She was a graduate of Rangeley High School and in Dec. of 1952 married Lynwood “Tweet” Carlton, also a Rangeley native.

For many years, she was employed at Riddle Pharmacy in Rangeley and later at the Freeman Pharmacy on the Main Street of Wilton. She later worked at G. H. Bass in Wilton and will long be remembered by local folks for working with the Cowallis family at the Dude ‘N Deb clothing store on Rte. 2 in Wilton. For 11 years, Nat was employed as a greeter at the Farmington Walmart.

She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was blessed with having two grandsons of whom she was most proud.

Nat is survived by her husband of nearly 66 years, “Tweet” Carlton of Wilton; their son, Rick Carlton and his wife, Lorraine (Lake) Carlton of Livermore and their sons: Andrew Carlton of Fairfield and Joel Carlton and his wife, Michelle of Mechanic Falls. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Emily, Hannah, Gage and Addison and siblings: Carmen Steward, Ernie Steward, Dottie Savage, Jolene Adams and Rosie Brown. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Charlie, Wendell and Patsy. Her family invites you to share memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial graveside services will be held Sunday afternoon September 30 at 2 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. A comfort reception will be held at Mingo Springs Golf Course 43 Country Club Road, Rangeley, immediately following services. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Wilton Scholarship Fdt., PO Box 337 Wilton, Maine 04294. Cremation service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~MacFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.