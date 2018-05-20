Natalie (Lee) Chapin (1930-2018)

WATERVILLE - Natalie (Lee) Chapin died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville where she had been a resident for several months. She was surrounded by her family who loved her immensely.

Natalie was born on June 12, 1930 in Taunton, MA. She was a graduate of Norton High School and the University of New Hampshire where she majored in social work.

Natalie was married to the love of her life, Arthur F. Chapin, for over 50 years. Together they raised their family in Westwood, MA where she worked for many years as a vocational coordinator at The Education Cooperative helping students with intellectual disabilities. She loved her work and was dedicated to improving the lives of her students.

After "retiring" to Cape Cod, Natalie continued pursuing her passion for helping others by working as a Senior Outreach Worker at the Orleans Council on Aging. For her untiring work on behalf of her clients, she was honored with an award and recognized as a "personal angel to the frail and elderly" of Orleans.

In addition to her busy vocational endeavors, Natalie was a loving, devoted mother to five children who will miss her spunk and zest for life tremendously. She was an active and compassionate volunteer and a friend to all who had the privilege to meet her. Natalie also enjoyed playing tennis, traveling the world with her husband and special friends, beautiful flowers, and playing bridge. She had treasured memories of her times in the Dominican Republic where she formed many lasting friendships.

She is survived by her 5 children, Steven Chapin of Athens, OH, Jon Chapin and wife, Susan of Oakland, Sarah Reardon and husband, George of Natick, MA, Lee Anne Chapin and Troy Parcel of Lee's Summit, MO, and Christopher Chapin of Yarmouth, MA. She also was "Nana" to 12 grandchildren, Daniel, Gregory, Bradley, Christopher and Connor Reardon, Jeffrey Chapin, Kristen Zoller, Bethany Burton, Erin Chapin, Noah and Zachary Enos, Nathaniel Chapin, and 2 great grandsons with 2 more great grandchildren expected this summer. She also leaves behind Kenny Teague of MI and one special sister-in-law Mary Helen Chapin of TX, as well as several nephews and a niece.

Natalie was predeceased by her parents, Albert Woodward and Adelaide Perry, her loving husband, her only sister, Bette Ringuette, and her brother-in-law Robert Chapin.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Natalie's previous residence, Woodland's Evergreen Unit, and the staff at Lakewood and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care for Natalie.

The family will gather at a later date to celebrate Natalie's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in Natalie's name be made to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.