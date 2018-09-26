Natalie Stewart Hill Cochran (1926-2018)

FARMINGTON - Natalie Stewart Hill Cochran, 92, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 20, 2018, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Natalie was born on April 2, 1926 in New Portland, the daughter of Fern Hewett Stewart and Roy Lee Stewart. She lived her young years in New Vineyard.

During high school, she lived in her own apartment in Farmington to attend and graduate from Farmington High School in the class of 1945. She began writing to a young soldier while he was away participating in World War II. She later married that soldier, Eino H. Hill on July 12, 1947 in Farmington.

They made their homes in Fairbanks and Farmington and together had three children; a daughter, Christine, and two sons, Herbert and Roy Lee Hill.

Natalie spent most of her adult life doing fancy stitching at Farmington Shoe Co. While there, she even put together her own shoes with material to match her square dance outfits that she made herself. Eino and Nat belonged to the Triple Town Swingers square dance group and enjoyed dancing and traveling with friends and family. She was predeceased by husband Eino in 1985.

Later on, she married Lafayette Cochran, and together they owned and operated Natalie’s Dress Shop in Farmington. Natalie loved working in her beautiful yard and loved spending time and traveling with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Natalie was lovingly known as “Grammy Hill” to all friends and family. She was so happy to greet her first great, great granddaughter Katarina in November of 2017.

She will be sadly missed by; her daughter, Christine Kingdon and husband Gordon; her son, Roy Lee Hill and life partner Christopher Bland; grandchildren, Kristin Carroll and husband Thomas, Gary Currier and life partner William Tyner, Lori Smith, Travis Hill and wife Lindsay, Jason Hill, Melissa Hill and Pete White, Joshua Hill and wife Kayla; great grandchildren, Hollyann Carroll and husband Michael of Beverly, NJ, Ryan Carroll and Kimberlea of Juliustown, NJ, Taber Brayden Jameson and Asher Hill of South China, Tyson and Payton Hill of Strong, Ayden and Camden Hill of New Sharon, and Atlas of Strong; great, great granddaughter, Katarina of Beverly, NJ; sister, Winnifred Brackley of Temple; brother, Roy Stewart Jr. of Bangor; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her husband, Lafayette Cochran; her parents; a sister, Christine Stewart Norman; a brother, Frances Hewett; and her beloved son, Herbert Hill.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their loving care during the hardest 10 months of Natalie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Maine Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.