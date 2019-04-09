Nellie Marie (Dill) Riordan (1942-2019)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On April 2, 2019, Nellie Marie Riordan, 77, received her new body and home, not built by human hands. She is now in heaven with her savior, Jesus Christ. 2 Corinthians 5:1 – “For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.”

Nellie was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Chesterville. She was the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy Dill.

She was raised on a farm with her siblings by her aunt and uncle, Hilda and Cecil Wheeler in Chesterville. Nellie loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved to study the Bible. She has notebooks full of handwritten scriptures and revelations that she found in her studies. She was also a prayer warrior. Many lives and situations were changed because of her diligence in fasting and praying. She had a great love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She had a heart full of joy and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to laugh and would often get us all laughing because her laughter was so contagious. She was very crafty and enjoyed creating. She created beautiful cakes, including wedding cakes with intricate detailing. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. She made clothes for her children, quilts, pocketbooks, curtains, along with sweaters, hats, socks and mittens. She also enjoyed making beautiful jewelry. Nellie was an excellent care giver, working as a CNA in nursing homes and home care facilities in Maine, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter Tammy and husband Ralph Parsons of Farmington, her son Darrell and wife Melissa Forbes of Kingston, N.H., daughter-in-law Renea Forbes of Cramerton, N.C., daughter Angelia and husband Scott Davis of Gastonia, N.C. Her grandchildren, Ryan and wife Cassie Parsons; Jessica Parsons; Dillon and Jaylin Forbes, Dustin, Ashlyn and Brenna Forbes; Faith, Caleb, Mekayla, and Joshua Forbes, and Bethany Trabue. Great grandchildren, Braiden, Makenna, Silas and Nadia. Many siblings, Ralph Dill, Linwood Dill, Sylvia Fish, Rachael Tripp, Ruthie Parks, Douglas Dill, Jimmy Dill, Roger Dill, David Dill, and Dale Dill. Many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Ralph Dill and her son Curtis Forbes.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at Living Waters Assembly of God in Farmington, Maine. Pastor Steve Bracy will be officiating the celebration. Following the service, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception also at Living Waters Assembly of God. A private family committal service will be held this summer at the North Chesterville Cemetery.