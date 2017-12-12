Nelson ‘Bill’ William Mitchell (1942-2017)

SMITHFIELD - Nelson 'Bill' William Mitchell, 75, passed away Dec. 8, 2017 at his home in Smithfield surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 23, 1942 in South Attleboro, Mass., the son of Nelson B. and Virginia (Watson) Mitchell.

Bill was a self-employed farmer, referred to as “Honest Bill” by family and friends, who loved working and caring for animals.

He is survived by his lifelong partner of 46 years, Bertha Keyser; four sons, Jim Keyser and wife Karen of Fryeburg, Dennis Keyser and wife Lisa of Canaan, Bill Keyser of Franklin, Massachusetts, and David Keyser of Belgrade; daughter, Deb Gatie and significant other Keith Wilde of Smithfield; four sisters, Nancy LaValley and Al, Judy Mello, Joyce Buckley, Jeannie Stevens and husband Mark, Susan Ehle and husband David; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many honorary grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

At Bill's request there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bill's memory to Maine General Home Health Care & Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.