Nettie Mae (Hartsgrove) Albair (1956-2018)

OAKLAND - Nettie Mae (Hartsgrove) Albair, 62, passed away Aug. 25, 2018 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

She was born March 1, 1956 in Hartland, the daughter of Edmund H and Tildy E. (Grondin) Hartsgrove.

She graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1975. On May 17, 1986, she married Ronald Albair in Skowhegan. She was employed as a ward secretary and medical records clerk at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, camping, and cooking.

Nettie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ronald Albair of Oakland; daughter, Sara Borelli and husband James of Oakland; 3 brothers, Ronald Hartgrove of Augusta, Ralph Hartsgrove of Skowehgan, Allen Hartsgrove of Norridgewock; 3 sisters, Diana Demmons and husband Carlton of Skowhegan, Deborah Trucotte of Canaan, Brenda Hei and husband Peter of Waterville; Aunt Regina Hartsgrove of Norridgewock; sisters-in-law, Constance Hartsgrove of Oakland Martha Hartsgrove of Canaan, Deborah Albair of Newport, Trudy Albair of Oakland; brother-in-law, Levi Albair, Jr. and wife Lorraine of Corinna, Bruce Albair of Oakland; Aunt Ina Hartsgrove of Corinna; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Tildy and Edmund Hartsgrove; mother and father-in-law, Levi and Mona Albair; sisters, Norma Libby, Joan Cayford, Linda Robinson; brothers, Edmund Hartsgrove, Jr., George Hartsgrove, Terry Hartsgrove, and Larry Hartsgrove.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at 10 a.m. at South Side Cemetery in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Nettie's memory to the American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.