Nicholas “Nick” Alan Shurtleff (1992-2018)

Nicholas “Nick” Alan Shurtleff, 25, passed away unexpectedly in an automobile accident on July 8, 2018, in Kingfield.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1992 in Dunedin, Fla. during hurricane Andrew, to Pamela Burdin and Rick Shurtleff.

He was educated at schools in North Anson and Keene, NH. He was employed at the Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel. Nick had a wide variety of talents including instrumental music and song. He enjoyed mining for gems and blacksmithing, while maintaining and continuously upgrading his own forge. He put his heart and soul into every endeavor. He was kindhearted and good natured. He never spoke harshly about anyone. Nick was always smiling and had the ability to make others laugh and feel special. He was loved dearly by his family, friends and co-workers.

Nick is survived by; his parents; his siblings, Dylan Cooper, Chelsea Ferraiuolo of St. Petersburg, FL and Zaira Ferraiuolo of Louisville, KY; his grandmother, Eunice Shurtleff; his grandfather, Jerry Burdin; his uncles James/Jolene Burdin, Daniel/Darcy Shurtleff, and his loving aunt Dianne Henderson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of the Burdin, Voter and Shurtleff families, including Phil, Mike, Ashley, Kassie and Danny Shurtleff; as well as, Taylor and Machaon Henderson who all loved him dearly, and Todd Voter, who thought of him as a son.

Nick was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Shurtleff and his uncle, Philip Shurtleff, Sr.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018, at 5:00 pm, at the Shurtleff lot in the Strong Village Cemetery, Lambert Hill Rd., in Strong, followed by a celebration of life at the home of Phil and Alix Shurtleff, 25 Burbank Hill Road, Strong.

Those wishing to make donations for the stone being dedicated to Nicholas Shurtleff at the working memorial forge at Brimstone Mountain, please make checks payable to Todd Voter and mail to Dianne Henderson, 83 Church Hill Rd., Strong, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Me 04938.