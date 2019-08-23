Nichole “Nikki” Marie Braley (1987-2019)

PITTSFIELD - Nichole “Nikki” Marie Braley, 31, passed away Aug. 19, 2019 at her home in Pittsfield. She was born Sept. 3, 1987 in Stoughton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Richard Braley and Donna Grover.

She graduated from Maine Central Institute in 2005 and Pierre’s School of Cosmetology in 2007 and was employed as a telecom customer support specialist for Argo Contact Center in Pittsfield.

Nikki had an enormous heart and loved spending time with her nephew, Connor and niece, Lacey. While Growing up Nikki loved spending time at camp with her family.

She is survived by her father, Richard Braley of Pittsfield; mother, Donna Grover of Cornville; 2 sisters, Desirae Braley and husband Garth Stockwell of Pittsfield, Caitlyn Ware of Waterville; grandparents, Harry and Evelyn Braley of Newport; special nephew, Connor Stockwell of Pittsfield; special niece, Lacey Stockwell of Pittsfield; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by grandparents Frederick and Natalie Braley and Carlton and Beverly Grover; aunt, Carlene Grover.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Barrows Skidgel American Legion, 64 North Street, Newport.

Friends wishing may make donations in Nikki’s memory to The Zachary Project, PO Box 96, Winterport, ME 04496 or to Kasey Lander Memorial Fund PO Box 476 Newport Maine 04953

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.