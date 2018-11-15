Noah Tibbetts, 17

FARMINGTON FALLS - Noah Tibbetts a 17-year-old state, national and world record winning powerlifter died suddenly on Monday the 12th of November at his home in Farmington Falls.

Noah was born in Farmington and attended schools in New Sharon, New Vineyard and at home.

Noah was a cheerful child who loved to laugh and enjoyed the spotlight. When he was in grammar school he enjoyed the after school program and summer daze camp at UMF. Noah was proud of having been part of the winning middle school soccer team in Farmington from 2013-2014.

Noah was an avid powerlifter who through hard work and dedication excelled in powerlifting with the love and support of his family and friends placing several world records in his age category. He was a member of several powerlifting associations (APF, USAPL and WABDL). Noah enjoyed traveling with his parents to powerlifting meets in Maine, New York and Nevada. He also visited many different states, and three different countries Canada, United Arab Emirates and Australia. He was only here for a short time but blazed a trail of accomplishments before he departed.

Noah is survived by his parents Jeff and Annette Tibbetts of Farmington Falls, ME, his sister Amanda Johnson and fiancé Andre Jarrett of West Chester, Penn. and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by three great aunts Lettie Moulton and husband Francis of Old Town, Donna Rustin of Milford and Arlene Rheaume of Winthrop.

The family would like to thank the Farmington Police Department and first responders for their valiant efforts to help preserve life. A memorial visitation and service will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m.

Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.