Norma Elaine Brackley Campbell (1941-2017)

PHILLIPS - Norma Elaine Brackley Campbell, 76, passed away at her home in Phillips on July 1, 2017.

She was born in Farmington, on May 29, 1941, the daughter of Lewis N. and Phyllis L. Brackley.

She was educated in the schools of Strong, Kingfield, and Jay. In 1959, she graduated from Strong High School and attended the Maine School of Commerce in Auburn. She furthered her education at the University of Maine in Farmington where she received a BS degree in Education.

On April 8, 1960, Norma married Etney Campbell, her soulmate and the love of her life. They resided in Phillips most of their married life where they raised several children.

Norma was employed as a secretary for many years and worked in the Phillips schools prior to teaching at Central Elementary School and Carrabec High School in SAD #74 for a number of years before retiring in 2012. After the death of her husband, Norma enjoyed working as a volunteer driver for the Community Concept Program.

She loved animals, especially her dogs, and was an enthusiastic supporter of animal rights. She belonged to the ASPCA and the Defenders of Wildlife. In addition to adopting several children, one of her greatest joys was feeding homeless animals and wildlife. Other hobbies besides her dogs included photography, gardening, and growing fruit trees, peaches being her favorite.

Norma is survived by; her children, Peter, Paul, Kerri, Frank, and Elizabeth; and several grandchildren. She was predeceased by; four children; one grandson; her parents; and her beloved husband of 54 years, Etney Campbell.

Donations may be made in Norma’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. At Norma’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Interment will be at the Campbell Cemetery next to the family home on the Reeds Mill Road in Phillips.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington , ME 04938.