Norma G. Knox (1925-2020)

FARMINGTON - Norma G. Knox 94 of Dixfield, passed away Saturday March 28, after a brief illness. She was born in Temple in August of 1925, “on the farm” as she would always say. She attended school in nearby Weld, but spent much of her young life caring for her siblings after her father passed away.

In July 1942 she married her sweetheart, Kenneth Knox in Peru, Maine. Unfortunately, Ken had joined the cause for Uncle Sam and shipped out for Army basic training in California the day after the wedding. The following year, Norma and a friend hopped the train to California hoping to see him. Not really knowing where he was or if he could even get leave, they were able to meet up in Santa Ana, California briefly before he left for his next duty station.

When Ken came home from the war, they lived in Peru for a short time but eventually built a home and settled in Dixfield where they raised four children, Rose, Jerry, Joe, and Kathy. Norma enjoyed baking and cooking for the family as well as knitting. Her home in Dixfield was always a popular spot on Halloween, where she would hand out bags of homemade treats to over 100 trick-or-treaters each year. Her famous homemade donuts and popcorn balls were well known all over town.

Norma along with her husband Ken were fixtures at Dummer's Beach Campground in Weld since its opening in the 1950's, maintaining a seasonal site there for many years. Norma will always be remembered as a caretaker - always looking out for everyone. She could find the good in any person and the upside to any situation. She would introduce herself to neighborhood kids as “Grammie”, whether they were related or not.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy Andrews and Rose Knox; son Joe Knox; brother Dexter Durant and sister Sally Welch. Norma leaves behind 11 beloved grandchildren 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as some very special people in her life: Alicia Pruitt, Peter Coyne, Kellie Helms, and Kyla Helms as well as several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ken and son Jerry, both in 2008 as well as her brothers True Jackson and Robert Jackson, and a sister, Lillian Penley.

The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital and the Sandy River Center for their expert and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a donation in Norma's memory to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or stroke.org or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or diabetes.org. Private interment will be scheduled later in the year at Robertson Cemetery in Weld. Memories may be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.