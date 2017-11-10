CAMBRIDGE - Norma Jean (Caswell) Patchell-Larson, age 70, passed away in her home in Cambridge on Nov. 8, 2017, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born August 9, 1947 in Millinocket, the daughter of Leslie and Midge (Pelkey) Caswell.

She graduated from Stearns, class of 1965. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and knitting/crocheting gifts for her family. She enjoyed family gatherings and making sure they were well cared for. She was well loved by all who knew her and greeted everyone with a warm smile. She had a heart as big as the universe and was very generous and thoughtful of others. She was very happy and smiled, always.

Norma is survived by her husband, Fred Larson of Cambridge; 3 children, David, Lester, and Nichol Cyr; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 5 sisters, Judy Moody, Audrey Hartley, and Donna Pelkey of Millinocket, Lind Deveau of Massachusetts, Betty Lou Hawkes of Bangor; many special nieces and nephews step children, Linda Evans and husband Ernest of Cambridge, Katherine Larson of Virginia, Carl Larson of Maine, and Melony Heist of Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Sandra; and her late husband, Bud Patchell.

A graveside service will be held, Friday, 2 p.m. Nov. 17, 2017 at the Millinocket Cemetery, East Avenue, Millinocket.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Norma’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.