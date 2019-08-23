Norma June Carpenter (1974-2019)

MOUNT VERNON - Norma June Carpenter, 45, beloved wife of Art Carpenter, loving mother of Isaiah Weston, and stepmother to Kalianna, Aren, and Daylon, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 at her home in Mount Vernon. She is also survived by; her parents, Richard A. and Martha Skeel; her brother, Richard D. Skeel (Heather); her sister, Elisabeth O’Connor (Terry); and nieces and nephews that June adored. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Olivia and Rebecca Skeel.

June was a graduate of Rhinebeck Central School in New York, S.U.N.Y. Plattsburg, and University Lavalle in Canada.

There will be a funeral service for close friends and family on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Wayside Chapel, 75 Neck Road, West Gardiner, ME.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in June’s memory to the education fund for Isaiah Weston, c/o Skeel, PO Box 394, Readfield, ME 04355.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.