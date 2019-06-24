Norman Howard (1928-2019)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - In accordance with his final request, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 7:50 p.m., our Patriarch, Norman Howard, hung up his hammer and fishing pole for a final time and passed peacefully at home to his final resting place. He was surrounded by his two daughters, two grandsons, and his beagle was upon his lap.

Norman was born the fourth of fifteen children to Daniel Jarvis and Pearl (Merrill) Howard, at home in Mexico on July 2, 1928.

As a child, he lovingly recalled spending lots of time with his grandmother, Mary Richards Howard, while his father and mother traveled for work. In his teens, he cut and delivered ice with his father in Portland.

In July of 1946, at the age of 18, Norm joined the U. S. Army Airforce, which took him to seven schools for Aircraft Mechanics, and on to Korea and Japan. During his service, he received the WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1949.

Living both in Massachusetts and Connecticut, Norm worked as a truck driver and finally found his true calling as a carpenter. Upon moving back to Maine, Norm planted his roots on Howard Road in Salem and transformed his camp into a home where he raised his family. Norman was an avid all season outdoorsman, a pilot, a gardener, a farmer, an animal lover, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a true jack of all trades: always working, tending the animals, toiling on numerous projects around the house, or spending quality time with his family. He never sat still when there was work to be done, but in the evening after a long day, you would find him working on a puzzle, reading a book that he would finish in record time, or watching wrestling.

Norman “Dell” Howard is survived by his wife Deborah; daughters, Serena Howard, Megan Orcutt and husband David,; stepson, Philip Michael Carroll and wife Darlene Pelky Predham; grandchildren, Rhett Austin, Stephanie Austin, Shelly Steele, Stacy Steele-Derusso, Gary Coffren, Pete Ward, John Ward, Aden Howard, Guinevere Howard, Thane Dustin, Henry Orcutt, Halo Dustin, Gunnar Mitchell, Charles Orcutt; many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren; siblings, Roberta Avery, Charlie Howard and wife Jolene, Nancy McMullen and husband Mahlon, Ralph Howard and wife Patricia; Robert Howard and wife Sheila, Kathleen Spencer and husband Reginald.

He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Pearl Howard; daughters, Deborah Austin and Linda Ward; siblings, Lewis Howard, Arthur Howard, Marilyn Frey, Daniel J. Howard Jr., Ray Howard, and Frank Howard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Norm’s charities: ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project, Vietnam Veterans of America, or National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Salem Community United Methodist Church, Rte 142, in Salem Township. Interment, with military honors, will immediately follow at the Mt. Abraham Cemetery, Rte 142, in Salem Township. A reception will follow at the Prescott-Fairbanks American Legion Post # 64, 15 Depot St., in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.