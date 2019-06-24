Norman Howard (1928-2019)

SALEM - In accordance with his final request, on Wednesday, June 19th at 7:50 PM, our Patriarch, Norman Howard, hung up his hammer and fishing pole for a final time and passed peacefully at home to his final resting place. He was surrounded by his two daughters, two grandsons, and his beagle was upon his lap.

Norman was born the fourth of fifteen children to Daniel Jarvis and Pearl Merrill Howard at home in Mexico, Maine on July 2, 1928.

As a child he lovingly recalled spending lots of time with his grandmother, Mary Richards Howard, while his father and mother traveled for work. In his teens he cut and delivered ice with his father in Portland, Maine.

In July 1946, at the age of 18, Norm joined the US Army Airforce, which took him to seven schools for Aircraft Mechanics and onto Korea and Japan. During his service he received the WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation, and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1949.

Living in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, Norm worked as a truck driver and finally found his true calling as a carpenter.

Upon moving back to Maine, Norm planted his roots on Howard Rd, in Salem and transformed his camp into a home where he raised his family.

Norman was an avid all season outdoorsman, a pilot, a gardener, a farmer, an animal lover, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a true jack of all trades; always working, tending the animals, toiling on numerous projects around the house, or spending quality time with his family. He never sat still when there was work to be done, but in the evening after a long day, you would find him working on a puzzle, reading a book that he would finish in record time, or watching wrestling.

Norman "Dell" Howard is survived by his wife Deborah; Daughters Serena Howard, Megan and husband David Orcutt; Stepson Philip Michael Carroll and wife Darlene Pelky Predham ; Granchildren Rhett Austin, Stephanie Austin, Shelly Steele, Stacy Steele-Derusso, Gary Coffren, Pete Ward, John Ward, Aden Howard, Guinevere Howard, Thane Dustin, Henry Orcutt, Halo Dustin, Gunnar Mitchell, Charles Orcutt, and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Siblings; Roberta Avery, Charlie and wife Jolene Howard, Nancy and husband Mahlon McMullen, Ralph and Patricia Howard, Robert and wife Sheila Howard, and Kathleen and husband Reginald Spencer.

Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Pearl Howard, daughters Deborah Austin and Linda Ward. Siblings; Lewis Howard, Arthur Howard, Marilyn Frey, and Daniel J. Howard Jr. , Ray Howard, and Frank Howard.

Services will be held on July 2, 2019 at 10 am at the Salem Community United Methodist Church, followed immediately by a full military burial at the Mt Abraham Cemetery in Salem, Maine. Reception to follow at the American Legion Post #64 in Phillip's, Maine.

In leu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Norm's many charities:

-ASPCA

-Wounded Warrior Project

-Vietnam Veterans of America

-National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund