Norman L. Knapp (1936-2020)

Norman L. Knapp, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Fairfield.

Born at home in Kingfield on Aug. 19, 1936, Norman was the second son of Clyde C. Knapp and Evelyn Rollins Knapp. He attended Kingfield schools, graduating at the top of his class from Kingfield High School in 1954.

Norm studied Business Administration and Accounting at Husson College in Bangor from 1955 to 1956. He then returned to Kingfield to work at Knapp Brothers, the family auto business.

Choosing to enlist before the draft, Norman entered the Army in 1959, thinking he would at least get to experience living in a warmer climate during his service. He trained at Fort Dix and Fort Benjamin Harrison before being assigned, ironically, to HQ Co., US Army, Alaska and served the rest of his active duty time at Fort Richardson in Anchorage.

Norman married Carolyn M. Woodford on Oct. 28, 1962 and together they raised two daughters and two sons. In 1966, Norman and his brother, Clinton, bought Knapp Brothers, Inc. from their father, who had been a co-owner and then owner of the dealership for 40 years. They expanded and operated the business until retiring in 2006.

Norman served on the Town of Kingfield Planning Board, was a corporator at Kingfield Savings Bank and later served on the Advisory Board of Maine National Bank’s Phillips branch. He joined Mt. Abram Masonic Lodge in 1958 and held various offices through the years, serving as Master in 1970. Norm spent many years as a corporator of Kingfield’s Webster Library and acted as President of the Board of Trustees for 13 years.

In 2005, Norman and Carolyn relocated to Fairfield to be closer to their children and their families. Norman enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at his camp on Hancock Pond. His many interests included music, old vehicles, tools, boats, target practice and working on his wood lots. Extremely generous and ever industrious, Norman was a devoted family man who was always ready to help others. He possessed a dry sense of humor and was an ardent supporter of taking the scenic route. Norm was known to mischievously cut cake or pie crookedly so he would have to return to "even it up." Norman was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Predeceased by his parents and four infant grandchildren, Norman is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carolyn; children Jennifer Bernier and husband Daniel of Waterville, Amanda Bressette and husband Scott of Oakland, Roger Knapp of Skowhegan and James Knapp and wife Kathy of Sanford; grandchildren Kathryn, Benjamin and Samuel Bernier, Gavin and Matthew Bressette, Barrett, Abigail, Joshua and Joseph Knapp and Dawson and Parker Knapp; brothers Malcolm Knapp and wife Carol of Lynnfield Center, MA, C. Clinton Knapp and wife Lena of Kingfield, and Maurice Knapp and wife Luralee of Stuart, FL; brother-in-law George Woodford and wife Georgianna of Freeman; many nieces, nephews and cousins, including special nephew Dean Knapp.

At Norman’s request, there will be no public services. Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Norm’s memory to either Webster Library, 22 Depot Street, Kingfield, ME 04947 or Kingfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 238, Kingfield, ME 04947.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.