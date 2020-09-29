Norman L. Leavitt (1931-2020)

FARMINGTON - Norman L. Leavitt, 89, of Wilton, died early Saturday evening at the Sandy River Center in Farmington.

He was born in Wilton, Aug. 1, 1931, a son of Wilfred A. and Gladys (Dakin) Leavitt and was raised by his mother and George Tetreault. He attended Wilton Academy and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. On Oct. 23, 1953, he married Leona Seamon at the family farm. She passed Jan. 11, 2018.

Mr. Leavitt was a long-time employee at GH Bass Shoe Co. in Wilton where he retired as the Director of Quality Management. He was honored with having his own shoe design, the "Leavitt Loafer", being patented by the Company; an accomplishment by the only person outside of the Bass family. He loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, fishing, and going to hunting camp with his boys.

He is loved by his children, Suzanne Mosher and her husband, Michael of Chesterville, Cathy Snow and her husband, Jerry of Winthrop, David Leavitt and his wife, Kristi of Wilton, Lisa LePage and her husband, Dean of Limerick, and Kelley Watkins and her husband, David of Sanbornton, NH; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; He was predeceased by a son, Robert; and a brother, Gary Tetreault.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, where Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing and the use of masks will be observed as well as the limitation to 100 attendees. You are invited to RSVP in his Book of Memories as well as share memories and photos at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Wilton Area Food Pantry, PO Box 517, Wilton, ME 04294. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.