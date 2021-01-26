Norman Lewis Kenney (1940-2021)

Norman Lewis Kenney, 80, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a brief illness. He was born in Morrill, Maine on June 18, 1940, the son of Herman and Mattie (Whitcomb) Kenney. He was a graduate of Crosby High School in Belfast, Maine. Norman loved his country and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1963.

On August 26, 1961, Norman married Barbara Ann Dionne at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Fairfield, Maine. Norman adored his wife Barbara, and she him. They met as teenagers and have been together for over 62 years.

Norman was all about his family. He was a quiet, humble man with a kind soul and gentle heart. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Barbara; son Wayne Kenney & wife Debra, daughter Kimberly Kenney & Eric Wood, daughter Melissa Patterson & husband James, daughter Michelle Pelletier & husband Kenneth, and son Brian Kenney & wife Joanna; grandchildren Ryan & Kristina Parker, Benjamin & Catherine Kenney, Nicholas & Amanda Pelletier, Kyle Pelletier, Krysta Pelletier & Ally Leighton, Maxwell Kenney & Darren Hamilton, Marissa Patterson, Connar Patterson, Kaitlyn Kenney, and Tyler Kenney; great grandchildren Landen & Aubrey Parker, and Bennett Pelletier; sisters and brothers-in-law Cindy & Hilton Drake, Ken & Marti Dionne, Ron & Shirley Dionne, Dick & Shelby Dionne, Steve & Debbie Dionne, and Robert Harding; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Norman was predeceased by his parents Herman & Mattie Kenney; Barbara’s parents Clarence & Bernadette Dionne; sister-in-law Nancy Harding; his sister Mildred Serra; and brothers Alton, Herman Jr., Irvin, and Theodore Kenney.

Norman could do anything. He spent his life and his career working with his hands. His many hobbies and talents included woodworking, ceramics, photography, stained glass, painting, quilting, gardening, canning, and berry picking. With love and a hammer, Norm built and remodeled many homes, camps, and cabins for his children, family, and friends. He also built hockey rinks, bunny barns, hunting condos, go-cart tracks, and much more. He was the proud owner of Kenney’s Custom Floors. He designed and carved the beloved bulldog in the foyer floor at Lawrence High School that generations of adoring fans have respectfully walked around. Norm could often be found helping with the planning, building, and engineering of school floats and at proms, but most of all he loved working with the kids, and watching them create and learn. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hockey, football, camping, snowmobiling, fishing, boating, and three-wheeling on Big Red as the Howe Road Patrol.

One of Norman’s favorite sayings was, “a job worth doing was worth doing right.” He was a man who did it all right!

There will be a private military burial and a celebration of life at a later date.

Those wishing to make a donation are welcome to do so at the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Donor Support donorrelations@shrinenet.org

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.