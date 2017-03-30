FARMINGTON – Norman "Norm" "Spence" Spencer, 83, of Kent Drive, Wilton died Wednesday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Lewiston, May 2, 1933, the youngest son of Frank W. and Elizabeth Currie Spencer and received his education in Sabattus schools.

Spencer was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean Conflict, and later became a police officer and had more than 30 years of service. He received many citations for bravery in his career. In 1975, he married Mariejeanne S. Caron and they settled in the Farmington/Wilton area.

Spence had many hobbies such as fly-tying and fishing, hunting, playing his bagpipes, wood carving, riding his atv, and playing golf. He loved practical jokes and had an “off-beat” sense of humor. He was a life-member of Tranquil Masonic Lodge #29 of Lewiston and proudly played the bagpipes with the Kora Shrine Highlanders. He served as a selectman in Wilton for nine and a half years and as a transport officer for the Franklin County Sherriff’s Department as well as a court officer for Franklin County Superior Court and Harbor Master for Wilson Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Mariejeanne of Wilton; his children, Melody Pratt of Solon, Wendy Spencer of Canaan, Scott Caron of Jackman, Jeffrey Spencer of Wales, Sherry Wilbur of Mechanic Falls, Penny Spencer of Minot, and Matthew Spencer of Appleton, WI; a sister, Esther Rode of FL; grandchildren, Anthony, Brady, Brandon, Travis, Heather, Ally, Jamie, Hillary, Stellar, Dahlia, Dustin, Jalaine, Jaxon, Caiden, and Mya; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Colt, Kate, and Ryan.

He was predeceased by siblings, Leroy, Elaine, Raymond, William, Frank, and Kenneth.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Private family committal services will be held in August at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. Cremation services have been cared for and provided by the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.