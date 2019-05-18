Norman Stanley Stevens (1931-2019)

JACKMAN - Norman Stanley Stevens, 88, passed away May 11, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born March 14, 1931 in Leeds, the son of Norman Franklin and Bertha Mae (Waldron) Stevens.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Marines until his honorable discharge. He was employed for many years as an equipment operator for Gerard Construction and enjoyed fishing, hunting, quilting and puzzles. His family was his biggest interest.

Stanley is survived by 2 sons, James Stevens and wife Jolene of Jackman, Randy Stevens and wife Diane of Monmouth; 4 daughters, Sharon (Stevens) Thomas and husband Scott of Richmond, Brenda S. Stevens and partner Maryann of Jackman, Susan J. Stevens of Jackman, Loretta Dube and husband Michael of Greenville; 22 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers, David Stevens of Monmouth, Charles Stevens of Topsham; 2 sisters Martha (Stevens) Frost of Leeds, Margaret (Stevens) Strupcewski of Augusta. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores Stevens; 3 brothers, Byron, Wesley, Herman Stevens; sister, Ferlene (Stevens) Conley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Stanley's memory to The American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-700.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.