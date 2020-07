VASSALBORO - Norman V. Grant, age 65, died March 15, 2020 at his home. Celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Mill, 934 Main Street, Vassalboro. Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

