Normand Dube (1925-2019)

FARMINGTON - Normand Dube, 93, a resident of Jay, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, following a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 15, 1925 in Jay, the son of Eugene Dube and Nathalie (Garon) Dube.

Normand attended school in Jay, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served for 23 years, receiving a WWII Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal (3 stars) and Phillippine Liberation Medal (2 stars).

In 1946 he married Geraldine Arsenault of Rumford, they enjoyed 39 years together before her passing in 1985.

Normand worked briefly at the Rumford Paper Mill before re-enlisting in the Navy. After he retired from the Navy he worked at the paper mill in Holyoke, Massachusetts and also worked at Lakeshore Restaurant in Livermore. Normand was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Frank L. Mitchell V.F.W. Post #3335, Amvets Post 33 and the American Legion George Bunton Post 10.

He enjoyed his community and his daily walks through Jay and Livermore Falls.

He is survived by his children, Rodney Dube and wife Sun hui of Nashua, NH, Connie Osborne and husband Harrison Hicks of Livermore, Brenda Moulton of Jay, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, his sister Pat Szafranowicz of Massachusetts, and brother, Oscar Dube of Manchester, NH.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Geraldine, his sons, Tom and Steven Dube, and his daughters, Susan Powers and Linda Crosson.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Holly LaPointe, his caregiver for the past 10 years.

Messages of condolence may be sent to www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service with full military honors will be held 1PM, Monday, November 25th at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. If desired contributions may be made in Memory of Normand & Geraldine Dube to: Frank L. Mitchell, VFW Post 3335, Education Fund, 64 Jewell Street, Jay, Maine 04239