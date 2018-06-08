FARMINGTON – Oaklee Ann Marie Irish, age 3 months, 29 days, of Jay, passed away shortly after arrival, May 30, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born, Feb. 1, 2018, a daughter of Travis Lee Irish and Sammie Brigitte McKenzie.

She is survived by her parents of Jay; brothers, Damion, Fenix, and Hunter Woodsome; paternal grandparents, Lisa and David Durrell of Chesterville; maternal grandparents, Sandra McKenzie and her companion, Teddy Topouzis of Jay and Kevin Ethier of Providence, RI; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts to the family, 14 Pleasant Drive, Jay, ME 04239.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.