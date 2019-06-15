Olindo “Dedo” Lucarelli Jr. (1930-2019)

JAY - Olindo “Dedo” Lucarelli, Jr., 89, of Jay, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 13 at his residence doing what he loved, working in the woods.

Born April 20, 1930 to Olindo Lucarelli, Sr. and Carmel (DeSanctis) Lucarelli. He was a 1948 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, where he was an athlete of every sport, every year. ollowing school he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On April 13, 1952, he married his wife of 67 years, Janet Reed. He worked his entire working career for International Paper Company as a foreman at the Otis Mill and supervisor at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, retiring in 1985. Dedo and Janet owned and operated Lucarelli’s Orchards for many years, as well as farming and haying. He also worked as a real estate agent. He was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club. Dedo was an avid outdoorsman, loving anything to do with the outdoors. He especially enjoyed his time at their camp on Schoodic Lake in Lakeview Plt., Maine.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Lucarelli of Jay, his son, Robbie Lucarelli of Lakeview Plt., and his fiancée, Rebecca Gregoire of Wells, grandchildren, Jason Lucarelli and his wife Eliza of Jay, Rhonda Lucarelli of Jay, Branden Lucarelli of Windsor, and Jody Welch of Jay, 8 great-grandchildren, his brother Al Lucarelli and his wife Wally of Michigan, many cousins, extended family and special close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughters, Linda (Lucarelli) Welch, Sondra Lucarelli and his granddaughter, Jenny Welch.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com