Olive Ellen Ross (1953-2019)

PHILLIPS - Olive Ellen Ross, 66, formerly of Phillips and Kingfield, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 6, 1953 in Rumford, to Mildred Crawford Ellingwood and George Otis Freeman.

Olive attended schools in Rumford until she met the love of her life and married Francis Bennett Ross on Feb. 20, 1972 in Rangeley. A year later she gave birth to her first son Harry, and soon after purchased a home in Phillips in order to raise her three children.

Olive worked at Forster’s Mill in Rumford, as a home maker and housewife, assembled shoes in her kitchen for Farmington Shoe Shop, at Sugarloaf Housekeeping, and Town and Lake Motel housekeeping in Rangeley.

If you were someone she considered a friend, you called her “Sister”, because that was her nickname and you knew she hated the name Olive.

Little did Olive/Sister know that her name would change when her first granddaughter was born. She was named “Honey” because at that age when you hear your papa yell honey to his wife, then that must be her name.

Honey loved to scrapbook. She loved her family so much and wanted to capture every moment with photos that she could decorate in a book to tell a story.

She never passed up an opportunity to challenge her husband to a fishing contest where the winner had bragging rights and usually won a hefty $5. She was always busy planning week long camping trips in Rangeley.

We believe she is raising hell somewhere near some fishing hole with her husband and reminiscing on all the memories that she had lost from her dementia. She has also reunited with her brother, and is keeping track of her favorite “non-son” Richard Parker, who she tried dearly to keep out of trouble with her youngest son Lee.

Honey is survived by; her children, Harry Ross of Strong, Leanna Ross Targett and husband Travis of Salem Township, Lee Ross and fiancée Rana Raymond of Madison; stepson, Eric Harvey of Chazy, NY; grandchildren, Dylan Ross, Mariah Ross, Scott Ross, Davin Targett, Jerusha Caldwell, Cierra Branham, Rebecca Ross, Brooke Ross, Isaac Ashby, MacKenna Targett and Addison Harvey; siblings, Lorelei (Lolly) Marston, Helen Hatch, Faye Townsend and Elaine Blodgett. She was predeceased by; her brother, Dana Freeman; parents, Mildred Crawford Ellingwood and George Freeman; and her husband, Francis Bennett Ross.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.