Olive Jean Welch (1932-2018)

AUGUSTA – Olive Jean Welch, 85, of Augusta, died late Wednesday evening at Maine General Rehab Center at Glenridge.

She was born in Phillips, Dec. 5, 1932, a daughter of James and Clara (Dodge) Trenholm and graduated from Kingfield High School in 1950. She worked at Forster Manufacturing Co. in East Wilton for several years before becoming a homemaker and stay at home mom.

On Aug. 13, 1972, she married Clifford Welch in Bethel. Mr. Welch died in 2001.

Olive enjoyed her church family at Church Hill Baptist Church in Augusta and always looked forward to going to Sunday services and spending time with Pastor Wiley and his family and Dick Beaulieu and family as well as her many other church friends. Mrs. Welch enjoyed going out to eat with her neighbors, Linda and Al who helped her through the years around her home.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Welch, and his wife, Cathy of Emden; a brother, Richard of NY; sister, Linda Benicasi and her husband, Michael of NY; step daughters, Michelle Rancourt and Roz Smith and her husband, Lewis; step sons, Mike Welch and wife Denise and Eric Welch; daughter-in-law, Cindy Curtis and husband Ron; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; a long-time friend, Theo, whom they shared Oyster Stew with regularly; Olive was comforted in her journey by her caregiver, Debra Bennett and her husband Bill of Augusta.

She was predeceased by siblings, Charles, Betty, Norman, Robert, Ted, Joseph; daughter, Patricia Dabney; son, Michael;

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine General, especially Dr. Bowling and the comfort care team at Glenridge. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

Condolences may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.