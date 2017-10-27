Olive L. Dostie (1946-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Olive L. Dostie, 70, passed away October 16, 2017 at her home in Fairfield surrounded by her family. She was born November 27, 1946 in Fairfield, the daughter of Wallace S. and Victoria M. (Nutt) Moshier.

She was employed as a cook and bartender by the ELKS in Waterville, and at Truckers International restaurant for over 20 years as a cook.

Olive is survived by her husband, Vincent Dostie of Fairfield; daughter, Victoria Shaw of Skowhegan; step-sons, Larry Dostie and wife Kim of Seabrook, New Hampshire, Vince Dostie and wife Anna of Rome, Georgia, Harvey Dostie and wife Tracey of Standish, James Dostie and wife Maureen of Durham, David Dostie and wife Leah of Oakland; 2 sisters, Almedia Dudley of Benton, Ethel Kron of Connecticut; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Scott Shaw; brother, John Moshier; and 2 sisters, Louise Poulin and Hazel Spencer.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the Maine General Hospice team for all their care and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.