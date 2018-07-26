Olive Louisa Searles McHugh (1931-2018)

NEW SHARON - Olive Louisa Searles McHugh, 87, passed away on July 21, 2018 at her home in New Sharon.

She was born on July 18, 1931, in Temple, the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (Adams) Searles.

Olive was educated in local schools and made her home in New Sharon for most of her life. For 35 years, she was employed at G.H. Bass Shoe Co., retiring in 1988. Olive enjoyed reading, playing cards, flowers, camping, and spending time with her grandsons.

Olive is survived by; her daughter, Fran McHugh of New Sharon; her daughter in-law, Kathy McHugh of Jay; her grandson, Chris McHugh, wife Addie, and their children, Andrew, Adria and Amaya, of Livermore; her grandson, Mike McHugh, wife Teresa, and their son, Mikey of Jay; her special niece, Patricia Hardy and husband Corey of Chesterville. She was predeceased by her son, Wally McHugh.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Village Cemetery, Main Street, in New Sharon, with Rev. Stan Wheeler officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.