Orin L. Knowles (1935-2017)

AUBURN - On Dec. 13, 2017, Orin L. Knowles, 82, of North Chesterville gained his wings at the Hospice House with the love of his life, Melissa sitting beside him.

He was born in Perkins Plantation Aug. 26, 1935, the son of George and Albina Knowles.

He attended school in Weld, Wilton, Dryden and then went to work on local farms, Wilton Lumber Co. and then retired after working for Forsters Manufacturing in Dryden for 34 years. Orin worked as special police for Chesterville dances. He enjoyed working at the fairgrounds. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and had a small gentleman's farm in Chesterville. He was a member of North Chesterville Grange #20 and Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Melissa, whom he married on Oct, 16 1954 in Chesterville; a son Orin A. Knowles; and his wife Sheri of North Chesterville. He had two daughters, Diane Maberry and husband Albert of North Chesterville, Julia Galusha and husband Michael of Chesterville; ten grandchildren Orin II, Melissa, Marina, Stephanie, Scott, Shaun, Keith, Allen, Karen and Lisa; eight great grandchildren, three sisters, Viola and Mabel Knowles both of Yarmouth, and Ann Thompson of Temple.

He is predeceased by an infant daughter Debra, infant great grandchildren Dakota and Scott David Jr., a sister Dorothy Knowles and two brothers Alfred and Harold Knowles. He was also predeceased by infant great-grandchildren Dakota and Scott David Jr.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Adams-McFarlane Funeral Home 108 Court St, Farmington, With Rev. John Tolman officiating. Donations can be made to the Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church, c/o June Nickerson-Hovey, treasurer, 145 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04938. There will be a burial in the spring at Webster Cemetery.

