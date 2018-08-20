Owen P. Stinson Jr. (1948-2018)

WILTON - Owen P. Stinson Jr., 70, of Wilton, died Friday, August 17, in the comfort of his home.

He was born July 1, 1948, the son of Owen P. Stinson Sr. and Evelyn Williams Stinson. He was educated in the schools of Dryden and Wilton, graduating from Wilton Academy in 1966. He went on to earn a degree from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. He worked most of his life in Industrial Manufacturing, using his electrical and instrumentation skills.

Owen enjoyed his community and especially serving the Cub and Boy Scouts.

He had a great appreciation and respect for this earth and the joys Mother Nature had to offer. He loved to fish, hunt, and harvest firewood.

Sports were a big part of his younger years: basketball, baseball, and football with his brothers, neighbors and classmates.

He is survived by his current wife, Brenda, and three brothers, Bruce of Utah, Laird of Fairfield, and Arnold of Belfast. He has 10 surviving children from his first marriage: Jared, Aaron, Josiah, Jacob, Micah, Amaryah, Zarah, Zachary, Mikhaela, Azriel, and their respective spouses, as well as 30 grandchildren. He is also survived by three stepchildren from his current marriage: Rhonda, Angela, and Matthew and their spouses.

Owen was predeceased by a daughter, Leah, and a stepson, Michael.

Memorial service for Owen will be on September 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 141 Woodfield Drive, Farmington, Maine 04938.