Pamela A. Elder (1950-2017)

CHESTERVILLE - Pamela Ann Williamson Elder, 66, of Chesterville, passed away in January of 2017, in the comfort of her home.

She was born in February of 1950 in Farmington, the daughter of Milford and Eldora (Bachelder) Williamson. She received her education in LaBelle, Florida and was a graduate of Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

She married Danny Elder in October of 1970. She was active in the community throughout her life, participating in the Red Cross, Girl and Boy Scouts, and encouraging ministry. She particularly enjoyed interacting with and teaching children about Jesus.

She is survived by; her husband, Danny Elder of Chesterville; her three children: Aaron Smothers (Jeff) of Linglestown, Penn., Lacey Elder of Strong, and Daniel Elder (Pam) of Clayton, N.J.; her four grandchildren: Jonathan, Joshua, Trinity, and Grayson; her sister, Marsha Cross (Crawford) of Ludowici, Georgia; her brother, Joel Williamson (Jovita) of LaBelle, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Vienna in the spring of 2017.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.