Pamela Jean Wiswell (1960-2020)

FARMINGTON - Pamela Jean Wiswell 59, of Chelsea, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on June 28, 1960 in Lubec, the daughter of Earl and Christine (Marzoll) Denbow.

Pamela graduated from the University of Maine in Farmington and Kaplan University.

She was first employed by the Maine Department of Transportation. Then she went on to become a teacher and worked at the Gardiner Middle School, and left there to work for the Auburn Middle School in the Special Education department for over fifteen years. Pamela enjoyed painting, gardening, playing her online Game of Thrones, walking the beach, but mostly enjoyed her family.

Pamela is survived by her partner, Peter Poulin of Chelsea; her mother, Christine Archer of Lubec; son, Peter Poulin Jr. Of Chelsea; daughter, Kayla Poulin of Chelsea; brother, Dougie Denbow of Lubec; and sister in-law, Mona Denbow of Lubec.

Donations in Pamela’s memory may be sent to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.