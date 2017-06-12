Patricia A. Cole (1946-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Patricia A. Cole, 70, passed away June 9, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with her family by her side. She was born September 1, 1946 in Fairfield, the daughter of William and Ethelyn B. (Short) Fagan.

On June 12, 1982 she married Gerald A. Cole in Fairfield. She owned and operated Center General Store in Fairfield Center for 13 years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, word puzzles, and spending time with family.

Patricia is survived by her son, Ken Cutler and companion Michelle Holmes of Fairfield; daughter, Sue Sirois and husband Jason of Sidney; grandchildren, Sydnee Cutler of Benton, Karlee Cutler of Benton, Jake Cutler and companion Jen Curtis of Waterville, Christopher Longley of Sidney, Lindsey Sirois of Sidney, Kaitlyn Longley and companion Dylan Tillson of Sidney; great grandchildren, Kaedon, Madi, William, and Lillian. She was referred to as “Gram” by many others. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Cole in 2012.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Patricia’s memory to Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, Maine 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.