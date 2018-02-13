Patricia C. Peace (1951-2018)

WATERVILLE - Patricia C. Peace, 67, passed away Feb. 7, 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 9, 1951 in Concord, Vermont, the daughter of Earl R. Wells and Amaryllis C. Harris.

On Dec. 25, 1982, she married Bruce Peace in Waterville.

She attended KVCC and graduated in 2006. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and homemaker. She enjoyed trucking with her husband, motorcycles, going to the beach, spending time with her grandsons, and was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. Her loving sarcastic demeanor will be missed greatly.

Patricia was predeceased by her loving nephews, Tim Tim and Patrick. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce Peace; her 2 sons; Joey Moulton and wife Janita; Travis Moulton and wife Lisa; daughter, Tamara Capp and husband Waylon; 2 grandsons, Derick and Marques Capp; mother, Amaryllis Crowell; 3 sisters, Barbara Brickett and husband Tim; Gena Dunphy; and Betty-Jo Crowell; 2 brothers, Allen Crowell Jr. Wife Tammy; and Mike Crowell and wife Jill; adopted daughter, Natashia LaChance and partner Nick Rice; loving friends, Taylor Hoskins and daughter Remi and Imo Herard. Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Oakland American Legion, 22 Church Street, Oakland, ME 04963.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Patricia's memory to Bikers Against Child Abuse, Maine at bacaworld.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.