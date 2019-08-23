Patricia E. Buckmore (1938-2019)

FARMINGTON - Patricia E. Buckmore, 81, of Sandy River Center on the Livermore Falls Road, passed away peacefully on the evening of Aug. 18, 2019 with her family by her side.

Patricia was born on Feb. 12, 1938 to the late Laurier and Jeanette Bonenfant. She grew up in Hallowell and attended Hallowell schools.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband Clifton Buckmore Jr, her parents Laurier and Jeanette Bonfant and her husbands parents Clifton Sr and Florence Buckmore.

She was survived by her four children, Timothy Buckmore of Augusta, Jacqueline Atwater and mate Daniel Johnson of Weld, Lynne Buckmore and mate Andrew Fogg of Augusta and Jeanette Coston and her partner Jennifer Nickerson of South China.

She was also survived by her five sibling, Nancy Bonenfant of Maine, Jacqueline Roeland and husband Walter of North Carolina, Cynthia Johnson and husband William of Indiana, Lianne Ramsey of Florida and Richard Bonenfant of Florida. Also, a brother-in-law Leroy Buckmore and wife Irene of Georgia and a sister-in-law Millicent Bailey and husband Richard of Maine.

She had 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with another on the way. Many nieces and nephews and several friends.

She worked many years as a textile worker at Health-tex in Gardiner.

She loved doing arts and crafts, going out to eat, listening to music, doing her word find books and coloring. But, her greatest passion was being with and spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. She was loved by all that met her and everyone called her "Nana."

Patricia's request for having no funeral, visitation and flowers will be honored. She requested a graveside prayer and then be laid to rest with her husband at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

A special thank you to the nursing staff at Sandy River Center for the wonderful care Patricia received while living there.

All contributions can be made in Patricia's name to the activity center at Sandy River Center 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938