Patricia M. (Stewart) Davidson (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON - Patricia M. (Stewart) Davidson of Farmington passed away on April 13, 2018 at the Pierce House where she had been a resident.

She was born in Halstead, Essex, England on Sept. 26, 1929 to Peter and Eva (Hull) Stewart. She was educated in the basic English school system in effect then, followed by advanced secretarial courses at St. Peter's Business College in Ipswich, Suffolk, England.

On Nov. 8, 1952 in Needham Market, Suffolk, England she married Lloyd W. Davidson of Kingfield, who was then serving in the United States Air Force in the United Kingdom. She arrived in America in April 1954, subsequently working in secretarial and administrative assistant positions, first at Maine Dowel Corporation in Farminton, then Amos Abbott Woolen Mill in Dexter, Forster Manufacturing Company in Wilton, and finally at the University of Maine at Farmington from which she retired in 1997 following 27 challenging and happy years.

She is survived by a sister Heather Stewart of Salem, Oregon; nephews and nieces residing in California, Oregon, Vermont, and Virginia; and cousins in England. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, who died on Feb. 2, 2007; her parents; and sister Rosalie Stewart Lawrence.

At Pat's request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. If desired donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.

