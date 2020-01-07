Patricia Mae O’Connor Morrell (1926-2020)

TURNER - Patricia Mae O’Connor Morrell, 93, of Turner, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by members of her family. Patricia was the last matriarch of her generation in the J.J. O’Connor clan of Turner.

Patricia, our sweet Irish Rose, was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Lewiston to John Joseph and Gertrude O’Connor. On May 1st, 1947, Patricia married a handsome young Navy man named Russell William Morrell. They were happily married just shy of 45 years before Russ passed away from cancer, April 28, 1992. Patricia, being a good Catholic wife, gave Russell three strapping sons and three lovely lasses, choosing to raise their family on the old family homestead in Turner, where Patricia grew up and which she chose as her place of passing.

She is remembered fondly for her love of life, music, tea, flowers, books (romance novels in particular,) hats and especially aprons. Patricia worked hard all her life raising her children, helping with the farm and gardens, even canning for the winter with Aunt Joyce. She also worked in various shoe shops until she retired. She loved her six children and her large extended family. She wanted her children and grandchildren to above all, stay in school (she loved school and was an A student), “study hard she’d say, read tons of books, get a good education and pursue their dreams.”

Patricia is predeceased by her loving husband Russell, son Robert Morrell, of Turner, grandson Daniel Morrell of Farmington, and great-granddaughter Jillian Morrell of Jay. Three brothers predecease her, John, Bernard, and Michael and their spouses, as well as two sisters, Mary and Margaret (Peggy), and their spouses.

Patricia is survived by her son Raymond D. Morrell and his life partner Marilyn Grant from Jay, Daughter-in-law Diane Morrell, from Turner, son Warren J. Morrell and wife Darla of Sebring Florida, daughter June M. and husband Dr. Frederick van Mourik, of Auburn, daughter Kathleen M. and husband Daniel Maguire of Turner, and daughter Ruth A. Morrell of Turner. Eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, also survive her, and two-great-grandchildren: a brother-in-law Ernest, and five sisters-in-law, Pamela of Minot, Georgette, Velvet, and Starr of Connecticut, and L. Norma (Bunny) in California. Numerous nephews and nieces scattered all over the United States from New England to Florida to California.

The family wishes to extend their thanks and sincere gratitude to EIM Services and Androscoggin Home Health Hospice Care for helping us keep our mother home where she could pass in the comfort of her bed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. Family and friends may attend at time of visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment in the spring at River Hill Cemetery in Turner. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240 or The Dempsey Center, 29 Lowell Street, Lewiston, ME 04240.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com