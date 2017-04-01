Patricia N. Curtis (1927-2017)

Farmington – Patricia N. Curtis, 90, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Friday, March 31 at Orchard Park in Farmington with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 28, 1927 in Chisholm, the daughter of Wilfred Simoneau and Theo (Mailman) Simoneau. She was a 1946 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On March 4, 1949 in Portland, she married Gordon Curtis of East Dixfield. He passed away December 14, 1980.

Pat worked for Bass Shoe until her retirement in 1987. She enjoyed playing cards, socializing with her friends, and going out to dinner, Pat especially loved music and going to the V.F.W. on Friday nights. She was also a former member of the Red Hats.

She is survived by her son, Gary Curtis and his wife Karen of Greenwood; daughters, Dorinda Stevens and her husband David of Temple and Dorita Woodcock and her husband Albert of Jay; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her special nieces, Roberta Yeaton and Gail Sampson. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, Rita Coolidge, and her grandson, Tyler Curtis. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Interment in the spring at East Dixfield Cemetery, off Route 2 behind the Hall Farm, East Dixfield. If desired, contributions may be made to: Orchard Park, Attn: Activities Fund, 107 Orchard Street, Farmington, Maine 04938. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.