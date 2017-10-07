Patricia ‘Pat’ Boivin (1933-2017)

CANTON – Patricia “Pat” Boivin, 83, formerly of North Jay, passed away Oct. 2, 2017 at the Victorian Villa.

She was born Dec. 8, 1933 in Bridgton, the daughter of Lewis and Beryle (Smith) Jones.

Pat enjoyed playing cards, camping, baking and time spent with family.

She is survived by her husband, Roland of 66 years of North Jay; her 9 children: Judie, Jeff, Jim, Jerry, Jon, Jody, Jed, Jill and Jason and their spouses; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents.

Her family invites you to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A family graveside remembrance will be held Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at 10 AM at Birchland Cemetery, North Jay. Cremation care provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay.