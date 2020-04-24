Patricia Rose (Riley) Schultz (1940-2020)

YARMOUTH - Patricia Rose (Riley) Schultz, 79, of Gulfport, Fla., passed away peacefully in Yarmouth, on Tuesday, April 14, after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 5, 1940 to John and Ruth Riley and attended Williamsville schools. Certain she wanted to be a nurse from a very young age, she went on to attend Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing.

At the age of 20, Pat was set up on a blind date with the notorious Edward (Eddie) W. Schultz from South Buffalo. After only three months of dating, they married on Sept. 29, 1961, in a small ceremony with a handful of witnesses, and spent 54 wonderful years together.

In 1972, Pat and Ed moved to Farmington, where they raised their two children, Kirsten and Erich. In the early years, Pat worked in various nursing capacities before settling as a Nurse Educator at Kennebec Valley Vocational Technical Institute in Fairfield. She taught for over 15 years at KVVTI, influencing younger generations and versing them on the intricacies of nursing.

Dedicated to education, not only for her students but also for herself, Pat received a Masters Degree from the University of Connecticut, and a Doctorate from Vanderbilt University, all while working full-time and balancing a young family.

After living in Maine for over 25 years, Pat fearlessly switched gears and took a teaching position in the Nursing Department at the University of Tampa where she spent the remaining years of her nursing career. This new job was the impetus for Pat and Ed to relocate from Maine to St. Pete Beach and then on to Gulfport, Florida, allowing them to finally experience full-time sunny weather, refurbish their homes, and watch beautiful sunsets together.

Pat’s intelligence, quick wit and curiosity opened up many warm conversations with loved ones, and also with strangers. It was common practice for her to be able to tell you about the Uber driver who was pursuing a degree in dentistry, as well as the name of the dog her hospital nurse rescued from a shelter. She made connections with whomever she met, and enjoyed friendships that endured for decades. Her cooking and baking were unprecedented, and she took great pleasure in preparing and sharing delicious home-cooked meals with friends and family.

Pat and her husband went on endless adventures together from riding on their motorcycle, to traveling extensively abroad. Even in the face of multiple cancer diagnosis over 9 years, Pat never lost courage and her will to fight the disease — right to the very end. This strength, on top of her sense of humor and welcoming nature, will be missed by those who knew and loved her. The world was truly more interesting because of her feisty and indomitable spirit.

Throughout her retirement, Pat relished teaching her grandchildren to bake and sew, the affection of her dog, Gracie, and the challenge of a mean cross word puzzle.

Pat is survived by her daughter Kirsten (Schultz) Marjerison, her husband Tom and their children Samuel and Amelia of Yarmouth; her son Erich Schultz and his children Scott and Heidi of Miami, Fla,; nine nieces and nephews; and her loving friends who kept her going each and every day. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, and her sister Lynn Peterson, formerly of Odessa, Fla. Arrangements are under the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center~Adams/McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The folks at Bay Square Assisted Living in Yarmouth deserve a special thank you for their undivided attention and care to Pat and her family over the last three months.

A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date. The family asks that memories be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.