Patricia Smith (1935-2019)

FAIRFIELD - Patricia “Patty” “Patsy” “Pat”(Ryan-Alkas) Smith, 83, of Fairfield and formerly of Bristol, Connecticut passed away May 13, 2019 at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 31, 1935 in Bristol, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Edward and Victoria (Lozefski) Ryan.

She graduated from Terryville High School and then became a telephone switchboard operator. She also worked at Humason Manufacturing, Industrial Comp., Stanley Works, and eventually the Credit Union. Patricia then moved to Maine where she worked at Taconnet Federal Credit Union and met and married Roger Smith. In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, traveling, baking and cooking, and especially fishing. She loved shopping for clothes, jewelry and shoes and wore her outfits with dignity and regality.

Patricia is survived by her husband Roger of Fairfield; daughter, Victoria Alkas and husband Henry Kozuch of Enfield, Connecticut; sons, Sam Alkas III of Hudson, Florida, and Daniel Alkas and wife Debbie of Granby, Connecticut; step-daughter, Valerie Eisworth and husband William of Brewer; step-son, Timothy Smith and wife Sarah of Bangor; grandchildren, Sabrina Badal, Samantha Hemmerich, Nate Eisworth, George Eisworth, Emma Smith, and Tana Smith; 2 great grandchildren, James and Alex Hemmerich; brother, Donald Ryan and wife Geraldine; several nieces, nephews; and her good friend Ceil Krayeski. She was predeceased by her parents; 2 brothers, Edward Ryan Jr. and James Ryan.

The family would like to express their thanks to the ladies who did her hair, wig and nails, Renne and Ann, the wonderful care she received at Mount Saint Joseph, and to the Fairfield ambulatory medical staff who helped her often.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Patricia’s memory to a charity of choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.