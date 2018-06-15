Patricia W. Lynds (1933-2018)

ANSON - Patricia W. Lynds, 85, passed away June 13, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Skowhegan surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 3, 1933 in Kingfield, the daughter of Neil L. and Hilda L. (Lisherness) Witham.

She was educated in local schools and graduated from Anson Academy in 1951, then continued her education and graduated from Ricker College in 1953. On Oct. 3, 1953 she married Herbert Lynds in North Anson. She was employed as a medical secretary in the 1950s and later worked as a high school secretary, then as a postal worker and finally, as post master, taking over from her mother at North Anson Post Office. She retired in 1976 due to ill health.

Patricia was a member of Eastern Star, was a Girl Scout Leader and a member of the Maine Chapter of M.S. Society. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and swimming to maintain mobility.

She is survived by two daughters, Margaret York and husband Lee of Skowhegan, Sandra Winegardner and husband Steven of Alton; sister, Nancy Huntzinger and husband Ernest of Oostburg, WI; brother, Larry Withan and wife MaryAnn of Embden; sister-in-law, Glyniss Cooley of North Anson; 3 granddaughters, Monica Hoyt of California, Jenna and Stacy Winegardner; grandson, Chad Hoyt of Maine; 2 step grandchildren, Chasity York of Maine, Garrett York of Illinois; great granddaughters, Aurora, Zaylee and Dakota. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Lynds; parents, Neil and Hilda Witham; 2 sisters, BettyLou Sutton and Jean Witham.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make donations in Patricia’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.